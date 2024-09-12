Water must be at the centre of any efforts to uplift rural India

While enhancing the agricultural output of small-scale farms has many pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that must fall in place, the largest chunk pertains to water security—the right quantity, at the right time and in the right place. This is not just another problem, but a pressing issue. Water is the flip side of climate change; almost every aspect of it, be it global warming, rising ocean levels or the onslaught of floods and droughts, is linked to water in one way or another.