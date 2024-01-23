Water resource inadequacy is a challenge India must take head on
Summary
- India’s mitigation plan for climate change should accord high priority to a basic scarcity that may impede economic growth.
The notion of a ‘triple planetary’ crisis encompassing climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss has become outdated in the face of complexities captured by the relatively new term ‘polycrisis.’ This modern challenge involves the intertwining of climate change, environmental disruptions, widening social inequalities, pandemic effects and geopolitical polarization. In the context of India’s ambitious pursuit of rapid economic growth amid multiple crises, addressing the climate-development nexus is imperative. The impact of climate change and the depletion of resources holds profound implications for the country’s growth trajectory, particularly with a burgeoning population and its escalating demands. Amid these considerations, preserving limited natural resources, especially precious water resources, is a critical priority.