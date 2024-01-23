Water resource inadequacy is a challenge India must take head on

India constitutes 18% of the world’s population but has access to only 4% of its water resources. This in itself points to an imbalanced demand-supply structure, which has only grown weaker. In the 1960s, the country’s bountiful groundwater resources were critical in driving the ‘green revolution,’ making it a self-reliant food producer. Today, the country’s water table is rapidly falling and its aquifers are drying up faster than the rate at which they are being recharged. Declining water tables inevitably lead to a higher cost of pumping and irrigation water turning salty, resulting in over-abstraction and crop-and-revenue losses for farmers, apart from long-term consequences for water availability. Poor water quality and lack of adequate access to sanitation are also significant causes of disease and poor health.