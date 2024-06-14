Water scarcity: Policy intervention alone won’t help
Summary
- India is falling short of this vital resource. The state has a role in augmenting supplies but we need a citizen-centric approach to the efficient use of water. Let’s leverage behavioural nudges and reset social norms for a sustainable solution to this crisis.
Images of water tankers and people hustling around with pots, buckets and cans have become a common sight. We have seen it often in regions like Marathwada in Maharashtra or Saurashtra in Gujarat.