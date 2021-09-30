Water water everywhere and we must stop to think

This raises two important issues that go to the heart of India’s urban design. The first is the woeful state of our urban infrastructure, with city planning and design lagging population and income growth. In most cities, that bedrock of support is out of sync with the demands of the user population and therefore under severe stress. Mumbai administrators often use heavy monsoons as an excuse to throw up their hands, but are loath to look at the urban areas of Southeast Asia that receive no less rain. Given the rapid pace of urbanization in India—which planners often flog as a panacea for economic growth—the strain will only worsen in the years ahead unless apt investments are made in urban physical and social infrastructure. The second big issue is that ongoing public projects to plug gaps may not be building adequate headroom for future contingencies. It might be instructive to test the resilience of current infra projects against likely future scenarios of climate change. For example, if mean sea levels rise, as expected, are Mumbai or Chennai prepared for the consequences? A related worry is our lack of emphasis on institutionalizing green investments and systems, whether it is buildings or roads. Among the contributors to recurrent floods in many cities, we have sewage systems choked with the debris of construction material. The country can’t afford to be so careless. It is still not too late for course correction.

