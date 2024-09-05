Opinion
The Wayanad landslide holds lessons on the governance of fragile zones
Summary
- Lives were lost and villages erased in a landslide, reminding us of the folly in ignoring the Gadgil panel’s advice on stopping predatory construction, mining and quarrying in fragile zones. A cooperative commitment by the Union government and states is vital to reduce environmental risks.
The monsoon has predictably brought with it swollen rivers flooding the countryside and urban flooding on account of blocked stormwater drains. But the crushing landslides in Wayanad at the end of July were out of the ordinary.
