The Wayanad landslide showed how easily minds are manipulated
Summary
- Too many people have been preyed upon by vested interests who found it all too easy to distort the role of climate change in the tragedy. Human behaviour evolves very slowly, unfortunately, making it harder for people to see through self-serving arguments.
To grasp just how difficult it is to build a sustainable world, just look at what is happening in Kerala. In 2018, the state witnessed its worst ever flood in history. In 2019, floods repeated. Over the last few years, there have been several landslides across the state. Last week’s landslide in Wayanad is the worst Kerala has witnessed.