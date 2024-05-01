We are in a frantic race for post-industrial dominance
Summary
- Industrial policy has reached epidemic levels globally. It is playing a role that’s subject to the risk of resources being misallocated by policymakers.
The scale of investment by the world’s two superpowers as they conduct a proxy war through aggressive industrial policies is epic. Given the opaque nature of China’s Communist Party government, the most cited estimate is that even five years ago, China was spending 1.7% of GDP on industrial-policy projects. That ratio has surely gone up since. This January, the government expanded its goals to include an emphasis on “photonic computing, brain-computer interfaces, nuclear fusion," according to The Economist, and in a classic Beijing micro-management mandate, decreed that research institutes “spend more than half of their basic funding on scientists under 35 years of age."