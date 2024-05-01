We are in a frantic race for post-industrial dominance

By comparison, India’s industrial policy seems a familiar tale of too little, too… er, too little of it thought-through, actually. It is hard to categorize a subsidy scheme for textiles or white goods as ‘strategic’ when the sensible thing would have been to sign free trade agreements with the EU years ago to allow our garment exporters to compete on a level field. Mint reported recently that imports from China grew from $70.3 billion in 2018-19 to $101.75 billion in 2023-24. Are we really weaning ourselves off Chinese exports? As an IMF report notes, well designed policies to improve the business environment would have been better than targeted government interventions that carry the risk of resources being misallocated.