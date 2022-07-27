We are well placed to let fintech lead the success of Digital India

Nonetheless, some lacunae and loopholes in regulating fintech undeniably exist. The multifold disruption of technology makes it hard for policymakers to keep up with the curation of laws. Innovators, on their part, must not compromise security while enhancing services. It is thus imperative for the regulator to put in place reasonable restrictions where data protection, privacy and security may be at threat. So far, the regulations have been ‘light touch’, aimed at reducing risks arising from the fintech industry. Key examples would be licensing of payment aggregators and the regulation of payments data and digital lending. It is important for the regulator to strike a balance between product innovation and consumer protection.