We balanced domestic interests with our trade needs at the WTO

India was also successful in resisting the inclusion of environmental issues and labour standards in WTO talks. While it may have hurt the sentiments of its trade partners like the EU, with which a trade deal is under discussion, India is willing to discuss these topics bilaterally. For example, on 14 November 2023, India along with 13 other countries signed the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Supply Chain Resilience Agreement, which has both these components. The IPEF Agreement, for example, proposes to set up a Labour Rights Advisory Board, to support member countries in the promotion of labour rights in their supply chains, promote sustainable trade and investment, and facilitate opportunities for investment in businesses that respect labour rights as per ILO standards. Rather than try pushing the issue at a multilateral platform, trade partners like the EU and India can set up a mechanism for tripartite consultation across government, worker organizations and employer organizations, as proposed in the IPEF Agreement. We need more domestic research, consultations and consensus-building on these issues.