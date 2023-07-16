We can expect more turbulence ahead in Indian diaspora politics

The rate of emigration in the past two decades has created a large stock of new Indian immigrants in many countries. Recent immigrants are more likely to be engaged with the politics of their home countries. The internet, social media and accessibility of air travel all enable them engage in Indian politics abroad while being less concerned about local sensitivities. This is creating tensions with older immigrants who are concerned that hard-won social equations with local societies will be upset. It is also creating tensions with the second- and third-generation members of the diaspora, who often have very different political and ideological outlooks. These distinctions are over and above the traditional linguistic, regional and partisan lines that have long distinguished our diasporic communities. As their size increases, so will divisions and polarization. Community leaders in Australia, Singapore and the US told me that political leaders, celebrities and government policy should be careful not to exacerbate the situation.

