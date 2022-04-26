We can grab global leadership of EV battery standards

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, there is a geopolitical significance to being able to control EV standards that cannot be overstated, particularly in these troubled times. During the pandemic, we have been reminded, time and again, of the importance of self-reliance. Being able to use standards developed in India would allow us to better control its evolution, which in turn could ring-fence us from future events beyond our control. We have seen how this has played out in the telecom context—first in the tussle between the GSM and CDMA standards and now with 5G. Having a firm grip on battery swapping standards will allow us to rightfully assume the leadership that our domestic market’s size and track record of expertise in the EV sector should grant.

