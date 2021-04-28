We can’t afford to let vaccine scepticism get in the way

The second wave was just beginning when my father was admitted to hospital. Even then, hospitals were dealing with rising numbers of patients that would turn into a tidal wave and overwhelm them, depleting our national stocks of medical oxygen and straining supplies of critical drugs. Much has been said about this catastrophe, so I will not spill any more ink on the subject—except to say that unless you’ve had a loved one go through the disease, it’s impossible to understand how brutal it can be. And to remind you that as bad as things might seem, having stood at ground zero, it’s clear to me that things will get worse before they get better.

