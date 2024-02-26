We can’t hope to attain Keynes’ equitable society without policy intervention
Summary
- Greed and competitiveness have led to enormous disparities but fiscal policy-led redistribution could yet play a corrective role.
In 1930, John Maynard Keynes published his short essay ‘Economic Possibilities for Our Grandchildren,’ in which he outlined his vision of a future global economy characterized by leisure and abundance. As the rapid advance of artificial intelligence (AI) now threatens to displace millions of workers, it is worth revisiting this brilliant, passionate work.