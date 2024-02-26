We can’t hope to attain Keynes’ equitable society without policy intervention

Many of Keynes’s insights were remarkably prescient. Modern society, he observed, had become “afflicted with a new disease," whereby technological advances had reduced demand for labour. But he viewed this “technological unemployment" as a reason for hope, not despair, predicting that innovation would drive rapid GDP growth and usher in an age of leisure. “The standard of life in progressive countries one hundred years hence," he speculated, “will be between four and eight times as high as it is." Despite the economic ups and downs of the past century, this prediction has proven to be accurate.