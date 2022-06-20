We cannot be at ease till covid-19 turns endemic

A surge in infections has been reported from Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. There is no evident reason for panic, so far, but it means that letting down our guard will only extend how long it takes for the pandemic to end: that is, for us to reach a sustainably low and stable case count. Globally, while fresh daily cases are far below their last wave’s peak, they still number almost half a million. China’s recent upsurge left its economy reeling and biggest cities tormented, with its zero-covid policy seen as an example of what not to try, now that Sars-CoV-2 has evolved to become more catchy but less deadly. A world brought to its knees by a bug must pull itself together and minimize further scope for grief. Although the horror of it saw science rise to the occasion—vaccines were rolled out in record time, treatments adopted quickly and variants tracked—there is still some way to go. We know that the virus will not disappear. Its endemic existence among us would carry the risk of another freak mutation like Delta baring fangs horrid enough to create a health crisis. Our genome tracers took too long to spot that gene twist, and whether or not they’ve got their act up to speed, they cannot afford to let genomic surveillance slacken now. The elderly and immuno-compromised, after all, are vulnerable even to mild variants. There is another reason we must not underestimate the virus. We are still largely in the dark on long covid. By one estimate, about 40 million people in India are struggling with it. As it happens, studies on the prolonged effects of the virus on various vital organs are yet to help doctors take reliable lines of therapy.