We could make up for the covid disruption of schooling if we try
Summary
- India needn’t have an educationally lost generation but it requires us to acknowledge the problem. Some states get it, others don’t.
All schools were shut in March 2020 as covid engulfed the world. In India, schools did not return to normalcy till January 2022. Four years after the pandemic hit, it is useful to take stock of where we are and what we have learnt. As we dealt with the crisis on many fronts during those first few months, some things became clear about school education.