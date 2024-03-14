We could make up for the covid disruption of schooling if we try

First, the recovery of lost learning and getting children back to the levels where they should be has been very patchy across the country. It varies both across and within states, and even from school to school. Some states did take this matter very seriously and made systematic attempts to address it, but most others either had a haphazard approach or quickly declared victory and moved on. We are now in a situation where the average learning levels of children are lower than what they were before the pandemic. The consequences of this are very significant. To take the most basic of matters, in any grade today, a much larger proportion of children cannot do basic mathematics and have not gained foundational literacy. Even pre-pandemic, a large number of children were not attaining these basic capacities, as our education system was failing them. But this has been exacerbated significantly by the shutdown. The matter is compounded by the lack of a sound understanding of the extent of these failures and their distribution.