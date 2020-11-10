We could reshape our economy through state generation of jobs

So long as the new money created is used for productive purposes and flows back into the economy for demand as well as supply enhancement, and for gross capital formation, the probability of increased spending leading to high inflation will be remote. The time is ripe for the Union government to go full- throttle on building infrastructure, even if that requires the creation of new money. In fact, it should offer work to every individual seeking it, and even divert jobs offered under the rural jobs guarantee scheme to big infrastructure projects, rather than using it for small aims like the creation of water bodies.