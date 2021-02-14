We don’t need a crypto ban to secure the rupee

So far, Bitcoin and its ilk have functioned as speculative assets—like gold—more than currencies. On the face of it, this should reduce unease over their disruptive potential. But there is a message in the recent explosion of crypto demand that deserves attention. Bitcoin sells at about $48,000 apiece today. This is almost a ten-fold rise since the covid crisis sent currency presses whirring everywhere, most furiously in the West. The more money that gets printed, the stronger Bitcoin’s allure. Its very debut back in 2009 was a response to the Great Recession anxiety in some circles that ever since the US dollar abandoned gold as its peg in 1971, it was exposed to debasement through oversupply, and even if retail prices did not flare up right away, vast volumes of easy money thrown at each crisis would inflate asset bubbles and thus create conditions for the next. In this view, America’s monetary expansion of 2001 set up the quake seven years later, and the enormous easing in its wake has only been taken to new extremes by the covid seizures of 2020. With ever larger sums of cash being spewed out, we are being pushed in the direction of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), which argues that the only limit on money creation is an outbreak of retail inflation. Bitcoin, in contrast, is kept pegged by the design of its software, which explicitly caps the supply of its tokens. Its appeal lies at the opposite end of a vignette of views on how much money can safely be created, and its global popularity as an inflation hedge (to rival gold) is essentially a rebuke to central banks in general.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}