We face a behavioural challenge like no other

On the economic front, we should be thankful for the commercial agility that allowed us to surf our second wave better than the first, with fewer disruptions of supply amid a demand slump and superior mop-ups of tax. In the first two-and-a-half months of 2021-22, India’s direct tax collections, at nearly ₹1.86 trillion, were double the figure logged in the same period a year earlier, when our covid clamps were at their tightest. Plus, in April, industrial production was up 134% from a year earlier. The corporate sector has proven resilient, especially on costs, as reflected in profitability gains made under a sales squeeze. Small firms fared worse, though job losses were fewer this time round and our support systems for the covid-hit have been of some aid. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projects an expansion in output of 18.5% this quarter, year-on-year. On a quarterly base that lost nearly a fourth of its size last fiscal, this would still leave us short of 2019-20’s first-quarter output figure. For all of 2021-22, RBI has slashed its growth estimate from 10.5% to 9.5%. However, should this year’s recovery be a story of fits and starts, as our covid scenario portends, a jagged path ahead would reduce confidence in that forecast. Inflation is already above RBI’s comfort zone, and if a release of pent-up demand tilts a few scales the wrong way, or we see a reversal of capital inflows and a rupee slide, runaway prices could put monetary policy on the wrack and raise the risk of stagflation.

