15 Jun 2022
- An episode of offensive remarks and sharp reactions exposed self-serving adherence to key principles
Too often, when people say they believe in freedom of speech, they mean their own freedom of speech. Discomfort begins when others exercise their right too, and their speech sounds offensive. Insincere free speech champions are those who take offence over what they don’t like, but reserve their own right to be offensive. They want freedom only for themselves.