We face a bonfire of hypocrisies over the freedom of expression

Some government supporters have criticized the Gulf states’ hypocrisy by pointing out how Qatar made the renowned Indian artist M.F. Husain its citizen after he left India because of the hundreds of cases filed against him since he painted a few Hindu deities in the nude. How could the same Qatar be outraged over Sharma’s remarks that pious Muslims considered blasphemous? Without comparing Sharma’s intemperate vocabulary with Husain’s elegant artistry, the issue is not Qatar’s double standards, but India’s own fall from grace. Why did the brightest star of Indian art no longer feel at home in India? What drove him away from a land where the mind was supposed to be without fear?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}