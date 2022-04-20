We face rising rates fed by a shaky set of factors

The course of interest rates from here on is both clear and confusing. It is evident that they will be on an incline across lending categories, risk buckets and tenors, but the extent and frequency of these increases will depend on a variety of variables, all clouded by uncertainty right now. One of them is high inflation that has defied RBI projections. Higher price-level expectations seem to have set in and will now require decisive RBI rate action to retrench. The second factor will be the government’s ₹15-trillion gross borrowing programme, 60% of which is scheduled for the first half of 2022-23. The third factor, related to the second, will be the success of the government’s disinvestment plan, which would ease pressure on its fiscal deficit. The fourth will be the extent to which the rupee can be secured against external stress; RBI’s foreign currency reserves are down $2 billion and some of it would have gone to defend the rupee from sharp drops. In a rising rate environment, the behaviour of private sector capital expenditure—a renewed appetite for which was on display—would be critical for employment, income generation and overall economic growth. Rising rates are also likely to revive the spectre of non-performing assets, which had been brushed under the carpet during the pandemic. How high rates will go is hard to guess. But given that inflation can act as a covert tool for real debt reduction, fiscal and monetary authorities must recommit themselves squarely to price stability. As this won’t be easy at this stage, it’s time for us to tighten belts. Tough times lie ahead for the economy.

