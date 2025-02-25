We finally have clarity on the role of consent managers under India’s privacy law
Summary
- Rules issued under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act have thankfully ended confusion over consent protocols and laid down how data will be shared across sectors. Hint: Think of the account aggregator framework.
When India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) was enacted in 2023, it was the first data protection law to reference an entity called the ‘Consent Manager.’ However, since the Act said very little about what this consent manager was supposed to do, speculation within the private sector was rife.