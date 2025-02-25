The second illustration refers to personal data that is currently under the control of one data fiduciary (a bank) that another data fiduciary (a new lender) wants to use. In this instance, the lender sends a request for that data to the consent manager, who then forwards it to you the data principal. If the data principal agrees to let the new lender have access to her personal data, the consent manager conveys this consent to the data-holding bank, instructing it to give the other lender access to the personal data.