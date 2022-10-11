We have come a long way on abortion rights in India

I n a judgement widely deemed remarkably progressive and ground-breaking, the Supreme Court of India recently declared that the marital status of a woman cannot be a prerequisite for access to safe and legal abortion services. This verdict came in the light of a petition filed before the Supreme Court to revisit a July 2022 order of the Delhi high court dismissing the plea of a single woman to terminate her 23-week pregnancy. The dismissal was made on the basis of Section 3 (2) (b) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, and the court’s finding that the woman’s plea was not covered by the ambit of Rule 3B of the MTP Rules, 2003. This rule allows termination of pregnancy within a term span of 20 to 24 weeks, subject to certain conditions. The high court noted that the Act excludes her specific circumstance, and as such, allowing her to terminate her pregnancy would amount to going beyond the statute.

