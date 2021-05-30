A Goa sessions court on 21 May 2021 acquitted Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine of rape and other charges. Tejpal was charged with offences punishable under sections 376(2)(f) and 376(2)(k), aggravated rape clauses which prescribe punishment for rape by a person in a position of trust or authority and in a position of control or dominance respectively towards the woman. In addition, charges under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code were also framed. Additional sessions judge Kshama M. Joshi acquitted the accused of all charges in State vs. Tarunjit Tejpal, arguably one of the most high-profile cases after the 2013 amendments of the criminal law.

While acquittals and convictions are necessary ends of any criminal trial, the Tejpal judgement draws attention to itself for a range of reasons. In many ways, it reminds the reader of the infamous, now-discredited Lord Hale Jury Instruction of 1736. Sir Matthew Hale, British chief justice, placed emphasis on the character and past sexual history of women, on the presence of physical proof of her violation and on an immediate complaint of an allegation of rape by the victim. Almost 300 years ago, he notoriously wrote that rape is “an accusation easily to be made, hard to be proved, and harder to be defended by the party accused, notwithstanding his innocence", which found its way to jury instructions in American courts in rape cases.

A plain reading of the Tejpal judgement suggests that not only has the Goa sessions court embraced Hale’s fear of malicious prosecution in rape cases, but also brazenly ignored decades of rape law reform in India, including that which has expressly made evidence of character or previous sexual experience not relevant in rape cases. Disturbingly, by relentlessly making the character of the prosecutrix central to the trial and by insinuating “possibilities" of fabrication of a rape charge by the prosecutrix in collusion with feminists, lawyers and women’s groups, it ends up making an accused out of the victim.

In this process, the judgement ignores both statutory law as well as established jurisprudence of rape law. In 2013, India’s new rape law, post-Nirbhaya, inserted section 53A into the Indian Evidence Act which categorically stated that in a prosecution for certain kinds of offence, including rape, outraging of modesty, sexual harassment and disrobing, where the question of consent is an issue, evidence of character of the victim or her previous sexual experience with any person shall not be relevant on the issue of consent or its quality. Again, section 146 of the Indian Evidence Act, which spells out what kind of questions are lawful in cross examination, was also modified to include an amended proviso containing the essence of 53A which excluded adducing evidence or putting forth questions in cross examination of the victim to bring up character or previous sexual experience. A decade before the 2013 amendments, clause 4 of Section 155 of the Act, on impeaching the credibility of a witness, was removed. Before amendment, this clause allowed the accused to show that the prosecutrix was of “immoral character."

It is a settled jurisprudence that there is no requirement of law to insist upon corroboration of the prosecutrix’s statement to base a conviction of an accused upon, and that courts should draw inferences from a given set of facts and circumstances with realistic diversity and not dead uniformity to prevent “testimonial tyranny" that makes a casualty out of justice (Gurmit Singh). It is also well settled that a refusal to act on the testimony of a victim of sexual assault in the absence of corroboration as a rule adds insult to injury (Bharwada Bhoginbhai Hirjibhai), and that in rape trials, broader probabilities need to be examined and courts are not to get swayed by minor contradictions or insignificant discrepancies which are not of substantial character (Visveswaran). Courts have repeatedly held that even if there is material to show that the victim has a past sexual history, no inference of the victim being a woman of ‘easy virtue’ or a woman of ‘loose moral character’ can be drawn and the same cannot be used to acquit the accused.

Yet, in this case, the court performs an impressive acrobatic drill to allow questions to be put to the victim that are otherwise barred by the statute. It removes the blanket of 53A, 155 and 146 by alluding that “these provisions would not apply as the witness is deposing to the facts which are relevant to decide the main issue in question and do not pertain to proving consent or the character" (paragraph 161). This allows the court to permit questions that are gossip at best and speculation at worst. Salacious gossip about alleged sexual history between the prosecutrix and a VIP guest of the previous year’s THiNK festival, who, the defence states, the former had “intimately befriended the previous year" is presented before the court to decide “the main issue in question", which was whether the accused committed rape, or sexual harassment or outraged the modesty of the prosecutrix. Irrelevant information masquerading as insinuations is allowed to be led by the defence. These include questions such as whether she knew “famous personalities" like certain TV actors, filmmakers and TV show participants, whether a celebrity cricketer wanted her as his yoga instructor. She is asked if she thinks it is immoral to have multiple sexual partners, or to consume alcohol or smoke cigarette voluntarily.

The fact that she was well educated, had knowledge about rape law amendments and had written extensively on them, that she knew feminist lawyers and activists and sought guidance from them are knitted together as a giant conspiracy theory which the accused submitted before the court and which the court gave credence to. In paragraph 23 of the judgement, the court candidly observes that “with the help of experts, there may be a possibility of doctoring of events or adding of incidents. Advocate for the accused has thus rightly submitted that the deposition of the prosecutrix has to be scrutinized in that angle". In the next 500 odd pages, the court continues with that scrutiny and castigates the victim for minor omissions and discrepancies by stating that the same is in keeping “with her highly convenient memory which fails to function at crucial times, whenever evidence to the contrary is produced", tossing out decades of jurisprudence of rape law about minor contradictions and omissions.

Jhuma Sen is a lawyer and legal researcher

