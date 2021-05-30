We have had a survivor on trial alarmingly often in our country

Yet, in this case, the court performs an impressive acrobatic drill to allow questions to be put to the victim that are otherwise barred by the statute. It removes the blanket of 53A, 155 and 146 by alluding that “these provisions would not apply as the witness is deposing to the facts which are relevant to decide the main issue in question and do not pertain to proving consent or the character" (paragraph 161). This allows the court to permit questions that are gossip at best and speculation at worst. Salacious gossip about alleged sexual history between the prosecutrix and a VIP guest of the previous year’s THiNK festival, who, the defence states, the former had “intimately befriended the previous year" is presented before the court to decide “the main issue in question", which was whether the accused committed rape, or sexual harassment or outraged the modesty of the prosecutrix. Irrelevant information masquerading as insinuations is allowed to be led by the defence. These include questions such as whether she knew “famous personalities" like certain TV actors, filmmakers and TV show participants, whether a celebrity cricketer wanted her as his yoga instructor. She is asked if she thinks it is immoral to have multiple sexual partners, or to consume alcohol or smoke cigarette voluntarily.