We have spotted the culprit... and it is us

Government establishments are not being exonerated here. The Uttarakhand government, for example, should have been penalized by the Centre for allowing millions at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Elections in five states, some critics have said, need not have been held at such a time. Complexities of the latter, however, merit further examination. Covid may have made it prudent to push these polls forward by about a year. However, a postponement of any state's polls that would have resulted in a gap of more than five years between the former assembly's election and the first meeting of a newly elected one would have created a constitutional crisis, requiring the imposition of President’s rule. The Centre would thus have judged it circumspect not to postpone state elections, for the opposition and media would probably have alleged a ‘death of democracy’. An Election Commission order permitting only e-campaigning would also have attracted criticism of political impartiality, with allegations that this was done in favour of a certain party with ‘deep pockets’ and to deprive millions without access to audio-video means of campaign messages. The avoidance of mass rallies in all states should have been a consensual decision among all parties in the fray. No single party by itself could take the suicidal course of calling off its mass rallies, unless it had little stake in that election.