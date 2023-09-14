We have unfair expectations to blame for ChatGPT’s let-down4 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:54 PM IST
It was hyped as a revolutionary form of super-intelligence but its true utility could be less dramatic
When ChatGPT was released in November 2022, it shot up to 100 million users in 2 months. The hype around it, however, shot up faster and higher. It was considered to be as big as the internet, search and the iPhone, and pundits compared it to electricity, even fire. The New York Times called it “our Promethean moment," and one of its reporters felt that “we are not ready" for something so big. The early arrival of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) was considered a given, with experts saying that there was a “non-zero chance" of achieving it within five years. The imminent demise of Google was blithely predicted, as a tweet by Dan Grover summing up this wild exultation: “I can’t get enough of this ChatGPT thing... It feels like the first iPhone. The moon landing. Staring into the abyss. I am not ready for this."