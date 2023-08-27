We have valid reasons to be wary of BRICS expansion4 min read 27 Aug 2023, 08:55 PM IST
De-dollarization prospects may have brightened but BRICS-Plus could end up following a Chinese script
BRICS is now BRICS-Plus and within this change lie diverse, multiple incarnations. Whatever shape BRICS-Plus finally takes, this new configuration not only promises to impart some fresh energy to a multilateral grouping that had got stuck in an existential cul-de-sac, but also reinvigorates the de-dollarization debate. It also raises some critical and uneasy questions about India’s role in the future of BRICS-Plus.