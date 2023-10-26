We may actually be able to beam solar power from space to earth
It’s a scientific innovation that could someday supply our planet with enough clean energy to save itv
In a 1941 short story, Reason, from Isaac Asimov’s Robot series, a certain Gregory Powell and Mike Donovon are assigned to a space station, carrying a very important role for humankind—supplying energy via microwave beams to all planets, including Earth. The whole process is controlled by AI, a robot called QT-1, who then decided to become the ‘Master’. But that is another story. Today’s column is about a new generative technology that is creating a buzz in scientific circles. Not Generative AI this time, but space-based solar power—a technology that promises to generate clean energy literally out of thin air. The reason for the excitement is a recent experiment in Caltech, and its potential to provide unlimited clean energy and ‘solve’ global warming.