We may have to recalibrate the country’s decarbonization effort

Three of the country’s top five cement makers have announced green capital expenditure of ₹3,000 crore over the next 3-5 years. Much of this would be invested to meet 100% of their power requirements through renewables. Continued increase in the blending factor using materials such as slag and fly ash can also help meet short-term targets. But it is the shift towards green hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) processes in the steel industry along with the use of renewable energy that will ultimately eliminate production of blast furnace slag and fly ash, respectively.

