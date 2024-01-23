We might be closer to finding quick ways to diagnose and treat long covid
Summary
- Long covid may be traceable to a chronic immune system imbalance. The good news is that a single bio-marker for this mystery condition may have emerged.
A new study published this week in Science makes a compelling case that people with long covid have a chronic imbalance in their immune response. The findings don’t explain why that immune response is out of whack, and needs confirming in larger studies. This is important new piece to the vexing puzzle that is long covid.