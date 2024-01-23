We might be closer to finding quick ways to diagnose and treat long covid

This latest research is a good step in explaining what might be going wrong in the immune systems of people with lingering symptoms. Scientists at the University of Zurich followed 113 people with covid over the course of a year to understand the differences between those who did and did not develop long covid on a molecular level. Using sophisticated technologies to analyse more than 6,500 proteins in each blood sample, they found a distinct signal: People with long covid had elevated levels of proteins involved in the “complement" system—a part of our immune response that tags foreign microbes for disposal.