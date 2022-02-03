We must act now to clear our path to carbon neutrality

The EU and US have made significant progress on renewable energy; at last count, 30% of Europe’s net electricity generated was by renewable systems—13% alone from wind. In the US, 20% of total electricity is from renewable sources, with 7.3% and 8.4% coming from hydro and wind. In India too, hydro contributes about 11% of total electricity generation (by utilities), followed by wind and solar energy that each supply about 8% of the total. But an unexpected surge in energy demand after the pandemic and extreme weather conditions in some parts of Europe and the US have strained electricity supply across the globe. Subsequently, demand for coal and natural gas for power generation has risen. With limited resource availability and strong interdependencies among countries in a globalized world, problems in one country can have seismic effects in others. This strengthens the case for a simultaneous focus on developing energy storage and identifying an optimal mix of renewable energy systems to create a stable and sustainable clean energy network. India must strive to work out a plan that makes it ‘atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant in clean energy, with fewer dependencies on other countries for the means required to make its transition.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}