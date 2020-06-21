Opinion | We must aim to unravel coronavirus on our own

China, which is seeing a new spurt of coronavirus cases in Beijing, has released the genetic sequence of the pathogen said to be behind the outbreak in its capital. Chinese virologists claim to have traced these clusters of covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, to a strain from Europe. The release comes six months after it published the gene code of the original SARS-Cov-2 microbe that emerged in Wuhan to wreak havoc across the world. The scourge has sickened about 8.9 million people worldwide and taken over 466,000 lives since then. Sadly, India so far has not seen much of a let-up in infections. With contagion rife, we could have half a million domestic cases soon. Even if our fatality rate stays relatively low, the odds of getting the better of it now look bleak. Rarely have we needed science so badly to ride to our rescue. Alas, the virus still seems largely shrouded in mystery.

That’s not for lack of trying. Modern medicine is throwing everything but the lab sink at it. Yet, the virus has been defying global efforts to find out how long antibodies generated by a body to fight it off can confer immunity after recovery. Coupled with the possibility of an unwitting carrier’s droplets being infectious for upto two weeks before showing any illness, that means the virus can defy administrative plans to contain its spread, let alone eradicate. Given out testing constraints, a test is typically done only once symptoms show up. This delays data gathering. While Aarogya Setu has helped pinpoint hotspots early, we only have a grainy picture of how far the invisible bug has fanned out. Much of the resistance will have to be mounted by boosting individual immunity. Global hopes are kept aloft by a handful of vaccines under trial, which, if approved, could fortify people against serious illness at the very least. As of now, this mission has China in a race with the West, while India expects access to a vaccine being tried out by Oxford University and British drugmaker AstraZeneca, which is rivalled mostly by US companies. Late 2020 or early 2021 seems the earliest that wide inoculation would be available. As for covid treatment, a sure-shot immobilizer of the virus eludes us. The hit-and-miss use of existing drugs has cast a spotlight on a steroid that may prove effective in severe cases of covid, one that is also prescribed for cancer but has gone missing in some cities after that news broke.

As the virus hops around the world, its genes have been changing bit by bit to yield new strains. It multiplies by taking over host cells in a human body, and deviations in this process could alter its gene code. Thankfully, research reports suggest that such mutations are too slow to escape the scanner of virology. They are unlikely to either gain virulence or dodge a general vaccine. The bug belongs to a family of RNA viruses that usually loses potency as it mutates. India may be in for some relief on this score, since it seems that a unique mutation reported here might burn itself out over time. This strain, identified by Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, is thought to account for 41% of our and 3.5% of all cases, and is expected to turn out mild. So long as coronavirus has not revealed all its secrets, though, the covid pandemic could yet spring nasty surprises on us. This is reason enough to ramp up research to achieve self- reliance in this vital arena. Let’s deploy ample resources to unravel corona ourselves.

