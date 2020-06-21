Opinion | We must aim to unravel coronavirus on our own

That’s not for lack of trying. Modern medicine is throwing everything but the lab sink at it. Yet, the virus has been defying global efforts to find out how long antibodies generated by a body to fight it off can confer immunity after recovery. Coupled with the possibility of an unwitting carrier’s droplets being infectious for upto two weeks before showing any illness, that means the virus can defy administrative plans to contain its spread, let alone eradicate. Given out testing constraints, a test is typically done only once symptoms show up. This delays data gathering. While Aarogya Setu has helped pinpoint hotspots early, we only have a grainy picture of how far the invisible bug has fanned out. Much of the resistance will have to be mounted by boosting individual immunity. Global hopes are kept aloft by a handful of vaccines under trial, which, if approved, could fortify people against serious illness at the very least. As of now, this mission has China in a race with the West, while India expects access to a vaccine being tried out by Oxford University and British drugmaker AstraZeneca, which is rivalled mostly by US companies. Late 2020 or early 2021 seems the earliest that wide inoculation would be available. As for covid treatment, a sure-shot immobilizer of the virus eludes us. The hit-and-miss use of existing drugs has cast a spotlight on a steroid that may prove effective in severe cases of covid, one that is also prescribed for cancer but has gone missing in some cities after that news broke.