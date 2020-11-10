We must beware the dangers of America’s current interregnum

Presidential transitions are never easy, especially when they involve an incumbent US president defeated at the polls. But this time, the transition occurs in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. The incumbent refuses to acknowledge the vote as a rejection of his policies and [seems to have] a visceral dislike for the president-elect, who he accuses of dishonesty and dismisses as too frail to assume the duties of office. He tars his successor as a socialist, an advocate of policies that will put the country on the road to ruin.