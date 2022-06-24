We must brace for a barrage of rate hikes

Patra, in one place, says that the key thing to watch out for is “the direction of inflation, not its level, which will remain elevated for some time in view of the overwhelming shocks." But, earlier in the minutes, he also says: “Yet, for monetary policy, rather than materially compressing demand, managing expectations is the key." If we are to take him at his word, the RBI will have to keep increasing rates, even if the direction is lateral, because elevated inflation has a way of keeping expectations firm.