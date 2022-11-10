We must break ‘lock-ins’ of water usage in agriculture

There are many reasons for lock-ins that are carbon and water intensive. First, there is path dependency in agriculture. Physical infrastructure in terms of cold storage, granaries and markets have all been set up to support current crop choices. New crops would require new supply chains that may be expensive to set up. Second, conventional agricultural methods have developed over centuries based on specific skills and expertise. Shifting to new methods of farming would need additional investments in capacity. Third, consumption patterns are based on crops that are currently grown. For instance, rice and wheat continue to dominate Indian kitchens. These cultural preferences have developed over decades. Adapting them will take time, even if there are nutritional benefits in switching to other foodgrains such as millets.