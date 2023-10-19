We must break the silence on suicide prevention in India
Rising suicide cases in India make it imperative that we prioritise their prevention and frame them not as an issue of personal choice but a social matter addressable through collective action.
Suicide isn’t an easy subject to talk about. Pain, grief and stigma have contributed to the creation of a culture of silence, which makes it equally hard to work on addressing this public health concern. Therefore, it becomes all too easy to overlook this silent crisis that continues to rise in our country at an alarming rate. I speak not only as a philanthropist but as a concerned citizen who firmly believes that the time has come for India to prioritise suicide prevention while simultaneously addressing the critical issue of access to quality mental healthcare. The synergy between these two pillars of mental well-being is not just vital, it is a moral imperative.