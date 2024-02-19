We must break the silence on the silent killer that cervical cancer is

Cervical cancer, often dubbed “the silent killer," lurks in the shadows, claiming the lives of thousands of women every year. Its impact roils the lives of women and their families, leaving emotional, social and financial scars. Understanding these far-reaching consequences is crucial for raising awareness, mobilizing support and ensuring holistic care. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women, globally, with an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020. Lack of access to healthcare facilities and financial constraints often prevent women, particularly in rural areas, from seeking timely screening and treatment. Investing in healthcare infrastructure, raising awareness of subsidized programmes and promoting affordable screening options are crucial to bridge this gap.

According to a study published in The Lancet, 23% of global deaths in 2020 due to cervical cancer were from India. Sadly, estimates show that a mere 1% of women are being screened for it in India, a far cry from the WHO’s recommendation that at least 70% women should get tested.

The primary culprit behind cervical cancer is the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. Persistent infection with certain high-risk HPV strains can trigger abnormal cell growth in the cervix, which, if left unchecked, can progress to cancer. The insidious nature of cervical cancer lies in its often asymptomatic nature, making early detection crucial. While the silent nature of cervical cancer can be daunting, the good news is that treatment options exist and their effectiveness depends heavily on the stage at which the cancer is diagnosed. Regular screening therefore assumes paramount importance.

The treatment landscape for the disease across different stages varies from person to person, depending on various factors such as age, overall health, severity of the cancer and one’s personal preferences. There are many stages of cancer and cures differ at every stage. At Stage 1, the treatment often involves a Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP) and cone biopsy. At stage 2, treatment options include radical trachelectomy or radical hysterectomy and also concurrent chemo radiation: This combines chemotherapy and radiation therapy, often delivered externally and internally (brachytherapy). At a later stage, as the cancer gets more severe and if it has spread beyond the pelvis, treatment options can include chemotherapy, targeted therapy and palliative care. While it can be overwhelming, it is proven that early detection and timely treatment significantly improve outcomes. With advancements in medicine and a personalized approach, there is hope for managing and overcoming this challenge as treatment options are constantly evolving. Newer approaches include immunotherapy and gene therapy, which are potential alternatives or complementary options to traditional treatments.

HPV vaccination: This is a powerful tool in the fight against cervical cancer. By having open conversations, dispelling myths and prioritizing accurate information, we can empower individuals to protect themselves. HPV vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent infection with high-risk strains of HPV. The vaccine is recommended for both boys and girls as young as 9 years old. It significantly decreases the chances of developing cancers caused by high-risk HPV and offers lasting protection against cancers throughout life. HPV vaccination is not just a medical intervention; it’s a conversation about sexual health, responsibility and collective well-being. It is important to create spaces where an open dialogue replaces stigma, empowering individuals to make informed choices and fostering a culture of prevention.

It’s time to break the silence and make HPV vaccination a conversation we embrace, not avoid. This will lead us to a healthier future, free from the shadow of preventable cancers. Integrating HPV vaccination into national immunization programmes and ensuring its accessibility are critical steps towards protecting future generations.

The move by the government to vaccinate girls in the age category of 9 to 14 years with the HPV vaccine that was presented in the interim budget for 2024-25 by the Union finance minister will go a long way in controlling this menace.

Cervical cancer or any other kind of cancer not only effects one’s body, but also impacts emotional and psychological health. Surgery, radiation and chemotherapy inflict physical and emotional strain, leading to fatigue, pain and potential long-term complications like fertility issues, sexual dysfunction, and lymphedema. Anxiety, depression and the fear of recurrence are common, affecting self-esteem, relationships and overall well-being. Treatment can also alter one’s physical appearance, which may cause body-image concerns and impact one’s emotional well-being. The illness can strain relationships with partners, families and friends through changing roles and dynamics. Treatment and illness can force women to miss valuable life experiences, creating feelings of isolation and loss.

Dignity and hope: Breaking the silence around cervical cancer and its far-reaching effects is essential. By advocating accessible healthcare, comprehensive support systems and social understanding, we can empower women and their families to navigate this challenging journey with dignity and hope.