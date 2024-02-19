We must break the silence on the silent killer that cervical cancer is
Summary
- We must talk about this menace openly and vaccinate people to limit the harm it can inflict.
Cervical cancer, often dubbed “the silent killer," lurks in the shadows, claiming the lives of thousands of women every year. Its impact roils the lives of women and their families, leaving emotional, social and financial scars. Understanding these far-reaching consequences is crucial for raising awareness, mobilizing support and ensuring holistic care. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women, globally, with an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020. Lack of access to healthcare facilities and financial constraints often prevent women, particularly in rural areas, from seeking timely screening and treatment. Investing in healthcare infrastructure, raising awareness of subsidized programmes and promoting affordable screening options are crucial to bridge this gap.