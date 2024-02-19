We must break the silence on the silent killer that cervical cancer is

The treatment landscape for the disease across different stages varies from person to person, depending on various factors such as age, overall health, severity of the cancer and one’s personal preferences. There are many stages of cancer and cures differ at every stage. At Stage 1, the treatment often involves a Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP) and cone biopsy. At stage 2, treatment options include radical trachelectomy or radical hysterectomy and also concurrent chemo radiation: This combines chemotherapy and radiation therapy, often delivered externally and internally (brachytherapy). At a later stage, as the cancer gets more severe and if it has spread beyond the pelvis, treatment options can include chemotherapy, targeted therapy and palliative care. While it can be overwhelming, it is proven that early detection and timely treatment significantly improve outcomes. With advancements in medicine and a personalized approach, there is hope for managing and overcoming this challenge as treatment options are constantly evolving. Newer approaches include immunotherapy and gene therapy, which are potential alternatives or complementary options to traditional treatments.