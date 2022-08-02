We must bridge our ‘social’ deficit in ESG investments4 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 10:30 PM IST
Stakeholders should urge a focus on worker welfare for firms in India to meet well-rounded ESG goals
Employment generation is one of the biggest challenges in India, especially in the wake of a global economic downturn. As one step forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a mega employment push to create 1 million jobs in the government. This is a welcome step, considering that there are approximately 890,000 vacant posts in ministries and departments at the Centre. Furthermore, to recruit 45,000 youth annually in the armed forces for a limited period will also help lift the mood of the nation.