We must bust myths around the social service sector
Summary
- False notions of sustainability, scaling up, systemic change and ulterior motives need to be tackled. The real onus is on philanthropists, donors, academics and policymakers to escape the grip of untruths and face reality.
Myths have a strong grip over the imagination of many actors in the social sector. From philanthropists and donors to civil society organizations (CSOs) and policymakers. We must bust these myths and face reality to become more effective at work and to improve the lives of people. So, to begin this New Year, let’s explore a few pervasive but problematic myths.