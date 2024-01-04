We must bust myths around the social service sector

Every experience in the social sector tells the same tale: Nothing sustains on its own. Communities, systems and societies are buffeted continually by internal and external forces—political, economic and cultural. Some are purposeful forces and some just play out by chance. Not to talk of the tendency of systems to become disordered. In this fluid and dynamic human theatre, whatever has been achieved needs continuous nurturing and energy from somewhere, else things slide back or drift in other directions. For example, in a few panchayats, significant work has been done to ensure that no child marriages happen or that no one is discriminated against on the basis of caste. After some time deemed sufficient in the estimate of the donor, the work of the CSO is stopped. These panchayats are fully embedded in the larger society, from where forces will always work against this progress and unwind it, unless countered continually. The reason for this myth of sustainability is because donors, policy- makers and even CSOs influenced by them want to withdraw from the work and move on. This is just wishful thinking. The battle to sustain good outcomes is relentless because everything is ephemeral, even more so the good.