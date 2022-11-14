We must catalyse India’s climate aspirations for large-scale impact4 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 10:55 PM IST
Corporate India should play a larger role in financing climate action to give the country’s sustainability efforts extra ballast
Corporate India should play a larger role in financing climate action to give the country’s sustainability efforts extra ballast
India is at risk. With a coastline of more than 7,000km and a Himalayan landscape of over 2,000km, India ranks high on the global vulnerability index for climatic disasters. In the last two decades, we have witnessed over 400 disaster events, resulting in a death toll of over 200,000 people and estimated losses of over $200 billion. The impacts have only worsened in the last two years, compounded by the pandemic.